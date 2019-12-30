Outstanding revolutionary Harry Villegas dies in Cuba

Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Falleció el Héroe de la República de Cuba Harry Villegas, el “Pombo” de la guerrilla del Che en Bolivia (+Video) En este artículo: Cuba, Harry Villegas, Obituario, Título Héroe de la República de Cuba 29 diciembre 2019 | + | Compartir 191 Harry Villegas El general de brigada y Héroe de la República de Cuba, Harry Villegas Tamayo, conocido como “Pombo” en la guerrilla del Che Guevara, falleció este domingo 29 de diciembre de 2019 en La Habana, a los 79 años de edad. Su fallecimiento se debió a una disfunción múltiple de órganos. Su cadáver fue cremado por voluntad de la familia. Mañana lunes 30 de diciembre se le rendirá homenaje póstumo al destacado combiente. Harry Villegas nació en 1940 en una familia de campesinos pobres, en Yara, una localidad situada en las estribaciones de Sierra Maestra, entre Bayamo y Manzanillo. Su hermano Téogenes era un joven dirigente local del Partido Ortodoxo, activo opositor a la dictadura de Fulgencio Batista (1952-1958) y seguidor de Fidel Castro, referente de la Juventud Ortodoxa que dirigió el asalto al cuartel Cuartel Moncada el 26 de julio de 1953. En 1954, con apenas 14 años, Harry Villegas comenzó a apoyar a los activistas del Partido Ortodoxo en sus acciones de oposición y sabotaje contra la dictadura. Cuando Fidel Castro fundó el Movimiento 26 de Julio el 12 de junio de 1955, Villegas, como muchos jóvenes ortodoxos, se incorporó e integró una célula clandestina que incluía, entre otros, a Leopoldo Cintra Frías («Polo»), Teté Puebla, Manuel Lastre Pacheco, quienes luego se destacarían en la Revolución cubana. Al comienzo de 1958, Villegas y otros jóvenes decidieron subir a la Sierra Maestra para integrarse a la guerrilla del Movimiento 26 de Julio, pero fueron rechazados por el Che Guevara, quien les dijo que con las armas de bajo calibre con las que estaban no era posible enfrentar a los soldados, invitándolos a volver a bajar al llano, para quitarle las armas a algún soldado y volver. Villegas y sus compañeros buscaron armas de mayor calibre entre las familias conocidas. En esa segunda oportunidad sí fueron aceptados por Guevara, quien en ese momento se encontraba en La Plata. En los primeros tiempos actuó como mensajero y ayudante y fue enviado a la Escuela de Reclutas de Minas del Frío. Durante la ofensiva del gobierno contra la guerrilla de Sierra Maestra, iniciada en mayo de 1958, Villagas fue enviado a combatir en la Columna 1, dirigida por Fidel Castro, y participó en los combates del Jigüe, Las Vegas, San Lorenzo, Meriño y Las Mercedes. Cuando se formó la Columna 8 Ciro Redondo, al comando del Che Guevara, Villegas fue asignado a la misma y se convirtió rápidamente en uno de los hombres de confianza del Che, quien integró su escolta con Juan Alberto Castellanos, Hermes Peña, Carlos Coello («Tuma») y Harry Villegas («Pombo»). En su condición de escolta, permaneció toda la campaña militar junto a Guevara. Participó en la Batalla de Santa Clara y otros combates y luego se estableció en la Fortaleza de San Carlos de La Cabaña, La Habana, a partir de enero de 1959. En 1961, se desempeñó como administrador de la empresa estatal Sanitarios Nacionales, designado por el Che Guevara en su condición de Ministro de Industria. En 1963, el Che Guevara envió a varios de dos hombres de confianza (Hermes Peña y Juan Alberto Castellanos) a formar parte del grupo guerrillero que se instaló en el norte de la Argentina, al mando de Jorge Masetti bajo el nombre de Ejército Guerrillero del Pueblo (EGP). Villegas recibió una clara explicación sobre su ausencia del grupo por parte del Che, quien le mencionó que no lo enviaba debido a su piel negra, que lo hubiera impedido pasar desapercibido en el norte argentino. Sin embargo, la misma razón jugó un papel importante para que el Che Guevara lo convocara en 1965 a combatir en el grupo de guerrilleros cubanos que aquel encabezaba, en la República Democrática del Congo. Allí tomó el sobrenombre de «Pombo», con el que ha sido mundialmente conocido, que en idioma swahili significa «hoja». Entre 1966 y 1967 “Pombo” participaría del foco guerrillero que el Che Guevara instaló en Bolivia, en la zona del río Ñancahuazú, y en donde este último moriría. El grupo guerrillero tomó el nombre de Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN) de Bolivia con secciones de apoyo en Argentina, Chile y Perú. Los enfrentamientos armados comenzaron el 23 de marzo de 1967. Villegas fue uno de los cinco hombres3​ (3 cubanos y dos bolivianos) que logró escapar del cerco militar que aniquiló al grupo guerrillero. Luego de 1967 continuó sirviendo en las Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias, participando como asesor militar en Angola y Nicaragua. Nació en 1940, en Yara, provincia de Granma. A los diecisiete años ya combatía en el Ejército Rebelde en la Sierra Maestra. En la invasión al centro de la Isla integró la columna 8 Ciro Redondo y formó parte de la escolta personal del Che. Recibió la condecoración Héroe de la República de Cuba. Fue General de Brigada de las Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias (FAR), miembro del Partido Comunista Cubano PCC, vicepresidente y secretario ejecutivo de la Dirección Nacional de la Asociación de Combatientes de la Revolución Cubana y estudioso del pensamiento militar de Ernesto Che Guevara. Entregan colección de DVD por los 20 años de la Mesa Redonda. De izq. a der. Harrry Villegas, Victor Dreke y Julio Camacho Aguilera. Foto: Abel Padrón Padilla/Cubadebate Combatientes de la Columna 8 Ciro Redondo: Leonardo Tamayo Núñez, Rogelio Acevedo González, Harry Villegas Tamayo y Oscar Fernández Mell. Foto: Ramón Barreras Valdés. Pombo (der.) junto al Che y su esposa Aleida Marcha. Foto: Archivo Los exguerrilleros cubanos Harry Villegas (Pombo) y Leonardo Tamayo (Urbano) en Bolivia en octubre de 2017 para los actos por el Aniversario 50 de la caída del Che Guevara Foto: EFE Vea la Mesa Redonda En Persona con el General de Brigada (R) Harry Villegas, el 13 de octubre de 2015: Compartir 191 Noticias Historia Falleció el Héroe de la República de Cuba Harry Villegas, el “Pombo” de la guerrilla del Che en Bolivia
Brigadier General and prominent Cuban revolutionary Harry Villegas died in this capital at the age of 81, local media reported today.
Highlighting his revolutionary career and loyalty to Commander Ernesto Che Guevara, national TV broadcast that Villegas, known as Pombo, was born into a humble family in the eastern province of Granma and that from a young age he participated in the struggle against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista.

In 1957, he joined the guerrilla struggle under Che’s orders and was also part of the invading column no.8 for his bravery, and spirit of sacrifice.

The internationalist work of Villegas was intense as he joined Che’s military missions in Congo and Bolivia, where he demonstrated courage and tenacity, the press report added.

He also completed an internationalist mission in Angola and was promoted to brigadier general in 1994.

The official held several responsibilities, was a founder of the Communist Party of Cuba, member of parliament and received multiple decorations, among which that of Hero of the Republic of Cuba.

The life and work of Villegas is an example of modesty, honesty and loyalty to the Revolution, Che, Fidel and Raul Castro, concluded the report.

Fuente: PL/imop
Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Díaz-Canel chairs meeting on programs in the capital of Cuba

Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuban prime minister tours new works in Havana

Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

The challenge is to conquer prosperity, says Cuban president

Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *