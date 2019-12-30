Outstanding revolutionary Harry Villegas dies in Cuba Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Brigadier General and prominent Cuban revolutionary Harry Villegas died in this capital at the age of 81, local media reported today. Highlighting his revolutionary career and loyalty to Commander Ernesto Che Guevara, national TV broadcast that Villegas, known as Pombo, was born into a humble family in the eastern province of Granma and that from a young age he participated in the struggle against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista. In 1957, he joined the guerrilla struggle under Che’s orders and was also part of the invading column no.8 for his bravery, and spirit of sacrifice. The internationalist work of Villegas was intense as he joined Che’s military missions in Congo and Bolivia, where he demonstrated courage and tenacity, the press report added. He also completed an internationalist mission in Angola and was promoted to brigadier general in 1994. The official held several responsibilities, was a founder of the Communist Party of Cuba, member of parliament and received multiple decorations, among which that of Hero of the Republic of Cuba. The life and work of Villegas is an example of modesty, honesty and loyalty to the Revolution, Che, Fidel and Raul Castro, concluded the report. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban prime minister tours new works in HavanaSiguiente Díaz-Canel chairs meeting on programs in the capital of Cuba También te puede interesar Díaz-Canel chairs meeting on programs in the capital of Cuba Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban prime minister tours new works in Havana Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The challenge is to conquer prosperity, says Cuban president Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty