Governments congratulate Cuba for the 61st year of Revolution

Lots of governments sent congratulatory messages to President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the First Secretary of Cuba's Communist Party Raul Castro and the Cuban people for the 61st anniversary of the Revolution.

The letter of Russian President Vladimir Putin stands out since he described bilateral relations as very dynamic, and expressed his hope of further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations for their peoples' sake.

Likewise, the highest leaders of the Communist Party (PCV), the State and the Government of Vietnam sent congratulatory messages to their counterparts and to the people of Cuba on the anniversary.

On the other hand, the President of the Korean Labor Party (PTC) Kim Jong Un congratulated Raul Castro and Diaz-Canel.

Nicaragua's President and Vice President Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, respectively, assured, "With increasing pride and joy, as peoples of 'Our Caribbean America", we celebrate another year of the undefeated Cuban Revolution, of inspiring dignity and victorious strength of a people that neither sells itself nor ever surrenders.