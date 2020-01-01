Diaz-Canel assures “Cubans are winners of the impossible” Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Miguel Diaz-Canel assured on Twitter this Wednesday that Cubans are “winners of the impossible” and it is a good time to propose another year of “positive exceptionality”. In another tweet, the president recalled the 61st anniversary of the triumph of the Cuban Revolution on January 1. With this purpose, he posted on Twitter two opinion articles released in both the national newspaper Granma and the Cubadebate website, where he refers to the national date that Cubans celebrate this Wednesday. On January 1, 1959, the Revolution led by Fidel Castro and other youngsters triumphed, which changed the history of Cuba by defending a process of deep social, political and economic transformations. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Governments congratulate Cuba for the 61st year of Revolution También te puede interesar Governments congratulate Cuba for the 61st year of Revolution Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad DPRK presents Cuba with flowers on 61st anniversary of Revolution Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Díaz-Canel chairs meeting on programs in the capital of Cuba Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty