DPRK presents Cuba with flowers on 61st anniversary of Revolution Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The chairman of the State Committee of Korea, Kim Jong Un, presented Cuba with flowers on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of the Revolution. The brotherly gesture by the top Korean leader was also made on behalf of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and the entire people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. The source added that the action also took place on New Year's Eve, when both countries commemorate the 60th anniversary of relations between Havana and Pyongyang. In 2020, they will also celebrate the 60th anniversary of Ernesto Che Guevara's visit to the DPRK in December 1960, and the 75th anniversary of the KWP, among other transcendental dates for North Korea and Cuba. On November 4, the two countries commemorated the first anniversary of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel's visit to the DPRK. According to KCNA, Kim Jong Un sent the flower basket to the Cuban Embassy in Pyongyang. Fuente: PL/imop