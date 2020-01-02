Venezuela greets anniversary of Cuba’s revolution Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President Nicolas Maduro congratulated this Wednesday representing Venezuelans the Cuban revolution for its 61st anniversary, which he described as the mother of Latin American revolutions and an example of dignity for the world. In a statement released by the Foreign Ministry, the Venezuelan government highlights the resistance of Cuba to the US aggressiveness, which in the last six decades applied terrorism and a criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade to try to destroy this country. The Cuban revolution began with the strategic victory of January 1, 1959, after the crossing of Granma and the heroic days of the Sierra Maestra’s battles, to change everything that had to be changed, obtaining prodigious achievements in the promotion of social rights, specifies the text. In addition to Maduro’s greeting and recognition of the legacy of the 61-year-old process, Caracas stressed the figure of Fidel Castro, the historical leader of the revolution in Cuba, and recent events in the country, such as the new Constitution , fruit of a national debate and a popular consultation. The Maduro government reiterated its support for Cuba and the sisterhood ties between the two nations. Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Diaz-Canel assures “Cubans are winners of the impossible” También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel assures “Cubans are winners of the impossible” Hace 24 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Governments congratulate Cuba for the 61st year of Revolution Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad DPRK presents Cuba with flowers on 61st anniversary of Revolution Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty