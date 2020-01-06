Chilean Senate to address crucial constitutional issues Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad A special session convened by Senate President Jaime Quintana will be dedicated Monday to analysis of crucial issues in the constitutional process, such as gender parity and seats reserved for indigenous peoples. According to information received, today will also see the meeting of the Constitution Committee and a Special Committee to analyze these issues within the constitutional reform that seeks to grant gender parity, seats for indigenous peoples and special conditions for the election of independents in the constituent body. This bill was approved by the Chamber of Deputies in a marathon session in mid-December, and although it is considered a historic achievement, its final approval depends on the Senate, where the right is seeking to reject or adapt it to its convenience. As planned, the first session of both committees will be held from 12:00 local time with the participation of the president of the board of directors of the Electoral Service and representatives of social organizations and agencies. Meanwhile, the Senate session is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. Senator Jaime Quintana, as well as the forces in favor of gender parity in the constituent body to be elected in the April plebiscite, expect these issues to be resolved this month. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Millions of Iranians pay tribute to assassinated GeneralSiguiente Cuban president shares report on coup d’état in Bolivia También te puede interesar Cuban workers to analyze 2020 economic plan and budget Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel celebrates birthday of Cuban Hero’s daughter Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president shares report on coup d’état in Bolivia Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty