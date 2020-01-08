Cuba sees highest average annual temperature since 1951 Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s average annual temperature in 2019 was the highest since 1951, reaching 1.1 degrees Celsius above the average for the period 1961-1990, reported the Institute for Meteorology today. Last year was extremely hot, with positive anomalies in all months, particularly in February, April, May, June and October. According to specialists at the Weather Center of the Institute of Meteorology, the hottest months were June, July, August and September, with average temperatures above 28 degrees. In their assessment, they propose that the behavior of 2019 further demonstrates the tendency towards an increase in temperature in Cuba, since the decade that just ended was the warmest since records began. Thirty-three absolute maximum temperature records were reported, the most notable being the 39.1 degrees Celsius record of Veguitas, in the eastern province of Granma. A report published by Cubadebate explains that the monthly absolute maximum record was also broken in Punta del Este, Isle of Youth, in February, June, August, September and October. Fuente:PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban president reiterates illegality of Helms-Burton ActSiguiente Cuban president reiterates solidarity with Australia following fires También te puede interesar Cuba to elect provincial governors on January 18 Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president reiterates solidarity with Australia following fires Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president reiterates illegality of Helms-Burton Act Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty