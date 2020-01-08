US recognition of Guaido proves stance against Venezuela Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The recognition by the United States of the parallel swearing-in ceremony of Juan Guaido as National Assembly President, proves yet again that Venezuela cannot expect anything from that government, the Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, stated. During a special broadcast of his radio program Con El Mazo Dando, Cabello reviewed what happened on Sunday at the National Assembly (in contempt), and noted that Washington will seek any pretext not to recognize the parliamentary elections to be held this year. He warned that it is necessary to be prepared, as the White House will not approve any process that does not respond to its interests. ‘This is the scenario that they always seek, to promote chaos to justify an intervention. There were expressions full of hatred from the lawmakers of Voluntad Popular (Popular Will) and especially their wish for a drone to come,’ Cabello noted. He stressed that ‘imperialism and its opposition lackeys have only one way of acting, under the law of the strongest without either principles or values.’ Regarding the election of the new leadership of the Parliament, held prior to Guaido’s parallel act, Cabello said that it was a defeat for imperialism, as the White House’s candidate failed to secure the votes necessary to be elected and his own political force turned its back on him. He added that the divisions at the core of the Venezuelan right wing are a blow for the United States and its allies. Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban workers to analyze 2020 economic plan and budgetSiguiente Cuban president reiterates illegality of Helms-Burton Act También te puede interesar Cuba to elect provincial governors on January 18 Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president reiterates solidarity with Australia following fires Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba sees highest average annual temperature since 1951 Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty