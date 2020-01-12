Cuban sculptor Rafael San Juan awarded by Mexico Honoris Causa International Foundation

The Honoris Causa International Foundation, established in Mexico, named Cuban artist Rafael San Juan as 2019 Man of the Year.

The award ceremony will take place in the Chamber of Deputies, in Mexico City, next January 24.

San Juan is specialized in the creation of monumental sculptures that are exhibited in different parts of the world.

He gained popularity in Cuba from 2015 for the placement of a giant woman’s face that looks out to sea in the famous Malecon Avenue, in Havana.

The Cuban artist traveled to Mexico in 2002 with the mission of designing the flag of Cuba in a literary fair and there he built his first giant piece: a face of the Apostle José Martí with books that the final day of the event were given to children.

That was the starting point of the artist who currently has sculptures of monumental steel feet, hands and faces located in public places in United States and Mexico.

According to the official website, the Honoris Causa International Foundation seeks to consolidate itself as a philanthropic institution with broad social sensitivity.

On previous occasions, the entity has awarded Cuban artists as the diva of the Buena Vista Social Club Omara Portuondo and the current director of the National Ballet of Cuba, Viengsay Valdes, among others.

Fuente: Radio Rebelde.

