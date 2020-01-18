Prime Minister denounces U.S. financial persecution against Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba is currently the victim of unparalleled financial persecution by the United States, said Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero. Marrero told television station TunasVision that such overkill uses unprecedented measures to do the most damage possible to the Cuban economy and the standard of living of its citizens. ‘An unparalleled financial persecution has been unleashed and we are daily looking for ways to affect the population as little as possible,’ he said in Las Tunas province, east of here, where he is participating with President Miguel Diaz-Canel and members of the Council of Ministers in a government visit. He added that such aggressions caused the paralysis of industries during the hours of highest fuel consumption to avoid blackouts in the residential sector. This has to do, he said, with the persecution by the Donald Trump administration of companies involved in the supply of energy carriers to Cuba. Today, Friday, the second governmental visit of President Diaz-Canel and the Council of Ministers to Las Tunas continues, with tours of production and service centers, and meetings with residents and leaders of the territory. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Diaz-Canel calls to support new government structures in Cuba También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel calls to support new government structures in Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba to continue fostering links with its emigrants Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad French communists voice opposition to the US blockade against Cuba Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty