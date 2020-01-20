Cuban mass accident’s culprit serves over ten years of prison Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Popular Provincial Court of Havana sentenced Luis Alberto Murgado to 10.3 years of prison for being found guilty of causing a mass transit accident in which five people lost their lives, media sources said this Sunday. The culprit’s sentence was handed down for homicide, injury and damage on driving a vehicle on public roads, and for driving under the effect of ingesting alcoholic beverages, announced the news website Tribuna de La Habana. The Court took into account high danger and handed down a ruling in accordance with the Criminal Code, which includes such sanctions for recklessness. In addition, the car – which was on the sidewalk of the waterfront avenue of Malecon – was traveling at high speed when the events occurred in the early morning on May 19, 2019. In fact, this accident had a high social impact on networks since 18 people were injured, in addition to the five deaths. Murgado Hernandez was imposed as an accessory sanction the suspension of his driver’s license for a period of five years and he must financially compensate the victims. Among the fatal victims was Ulises Canales a journalist and editor of Prensa Latina. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Havana among FlightNetwork’s preferencesSiguiente Cuban governors and vice governors get ready to take office También te puede interesar Cuban governors and vice governors get ready to take office Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Havana among FlightNetwork’s preferences Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Prime Minister denounces U.S. financial persecution against Cuba Hace 3 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty