Budget maintains social guarantees, says Cuban president

Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Diaz-Canel shared on Twitter an article from the newspaper Granma containing statements by first deputy minister of Finance and Prices Vladimir Regueiro, on the issue

The vice president told the press the day before that the planning amounts to 66,291 billion pesos and took into account the projected increase in retail traffic, coupled with what has been done to boost business efficiency.

Regueiro stressed that the budget maintains its eminently social nature by guaranteeing basic services in education, health, culture and sports, as well as the implementation of social policies, the defense of the country and internal order.

It also ensures the continuity of the partial salary increase in the budgeted sector and of the social security pensions, he said, according to the newspaper.

Fuente: PL/imop
