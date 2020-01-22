Cuban Foreign Minister calls for action against climate change Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez today called for action against climate change, considered a threat to survival and whose effects are already irreversible. The last decade is the hottest recorded to date and 2019 is confirmed as the second warmest year since records exist, stated the Foreign Affairs Minister on Twitter. The World Meteorological Organization warned that the heat waves of recent years have been the most lethal, affecting all continents and setting national record temperatures. Widespread and long-lasting heat waves, record-breaking fires and other devastating events such as tropical cyclones, floods and droughts impacted socio-economic development and the environment. In the report ‘United in Science,’ published on the U.N. website, it added that in the summer of 2019, unprecedented fires occurred in the Arctic that released 50 megatons of carbon into the atmosphere in June alone. This is more than all the fires in that region together from 2010 to 2018. There were also multiple fires in the Amazon rainforest, particularly in August. Despite this data, politicians like U.S. President Donald Trump insist on denying the effects of climate change and call it a “tall tale”. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cubans express outrage at acts of vandalism against Marti’s busts También te puede interesar Cubans express outrage at acts of vandalism against Marti’s busts Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Media provides more information about vandalistic acts in Cuba Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad World Travel Awards to the Cuban National Hotel of Cuba Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty