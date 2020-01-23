Argentineans condemn vandalistic acts against Jose Marti’s busts Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Friends of Cuba on Thursday condemned in Argentina the vandalistic acts committed against busts of National Apostle Jose Marti in Havana in early January. In a statement, the Argentina-Cuba Solidarity Movement condemns such actions promoted by the counterrevolution in Miami and the Donald Trump administration with the intention of tarnishing the image of the Cuban politician and intellectual, a liberator of peoples. The document highlights Marti’s ideals when he said, ‘Homeland is humanity, it is the part of humanity that we see most closely and where we were born’. A few days before his 167th birthday, the Argentinean friends recalled the person who inspired the Revolution that triumphed in January 1959, as acknowledged by its historic leader, Fidel Castro Ruz. Likewise, the declaration notes how Marti was also the first voice that denounced the US intentions in Our America, which the Cuban Apostle saw as a Big Homeland, united and sovereign. The communiqué described the perpetrators of such acts as clumsy, mercenaries bought for a few dollars who offended the monuments with which the Cuban people pays tribute to the hero who illuminates their consciousness. The Argentina-Cuba Solidarity Movement expresses its indignation and condemnation of those provocations, and says that Jose Marti is still alive in our memory and hearts. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Diaz-Canel highlights upcoming elections of intendants in CubaSiguiente Diaz-Canel tours economic centers in Sancti Spirits (+Photos) También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel tours economic centers in Sancti Spirits (+Photos) Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel highlights upcoming elections of intendants in Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister calls for action against climate change Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty