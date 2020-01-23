Diaz-Canel highlights upcoming elections of intendants in Cuba

Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Serán designados el sábado intendentes en los 168 municipios
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday highlighted the upcoming elections of municipal intendants on Saturday, as established by the Constitution approved in 2019.
The president shared an article from Granma newspaper on his Twitter account about the elections of those public posts in all 168 Cuban municipalities.

Recently, the delegates from the municipal assemblies, as representatives of the people, elected the provincial governors and vice governors proposed by the President of the Republic, in accordance with the Constitution.

The intendants will head the Municipal Administration Councils, which will be in charge of meeting the needs of the economy, health care, assistance, education, culture, sports and recreation in each territory, according to Article 201 of the Constitution.

Fuente: PL/imop
Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Diaz-Canel tours economic centers in Sancti Spirits (+Photos)

Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Argentineans condemn vandalistic acts against Jose Marti’s busts

Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuban Foreign Minister calls for action against climate change

Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *