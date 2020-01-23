Diaz-Canel highlights upcoming elections of intendants in Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday highlighted the upcoming elections of municipal intendants on Saturday, as established by the Constitution approved in 2019. The president shared an article from Granma newspaper on his Twitter account about the elections of those public posts in all 168 Cuban municipalities. Recently, the delegates from the municipal assemblies, as representatives of the people, elected the provincial governors and vice governors proposed by the President of the Republic, in accordance with the Constitution. The intendants will head the Municipal Administration Councils, which will be in charge of meeting the needs of the economy, health care, assistance, education, culture, sports and recreation in each territory, according to Article 201 of the Constitution. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban Foreign Minister calls for action against climate changeSiguiente Argentineans condemn vandalistic acts against Jose Marti’s busts También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel tours economic centers in Sancti Spirits (+Photos) Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Argentineans condemn vandalistic acts against Jose Marti’s busts Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister calls for action against climate change Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty