Diaz-Canel tours economic centers in Sancti Spirits (+Photos) Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The second government visit to the province of Sancti Spiritus (center), headed by Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel, included today tours of a cement factory and a livestock company, important economic centers in that territory. The Siguaney factory located in the municipality of Taguasco produces white cement and thus contributes to the rehabilitation, conservation and construction of new buildings, a priority for the Cuban government, the presidency detailed on Twitter. The working agenda included an exchange at the Managuaco Livestock Company, which is vital for contributing to the production of food for Cuban families. Diaz-Canel and members of the Council of Ministers began the second government visit to Sancti Spiritus in Uruguay sugar cane factory in Jatibonico municipality, where they discussed the progress of the sugar cane harvest. The tour will evaluate the measures previously taken there as part of the central government’s strategy to connect with the solutions to the problems in the territories, the Presidency announced. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Argentineans condemn vandalistic acts against Jose Marti’s busts También te puede interesar Argentineans condemn vandalistic acts against Jose Marti’s busts Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel highlights upcoming elections of intendants in Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister calls for action against climate change Hace 22 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty