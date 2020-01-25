Zero tolerance policy against human trafficking in Cuba Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez highlighted today the zero tolerance policy against human trafficking in this country, which results in a low incidence of this scourge. Cuba upholds a zero tolerance policy and maintains an exemplary performance in the prevention and fight of human trafficking, with a low incidence of this scourge, the foreign minister wrote on his Twitter account. The authorities presented a report yesterday on this issue, which indicated that, from 2017 to date, 15 cases were prosecuted for human trafficking crimes. Twelve of them correspond to the category of trafficking for sexual exploitation, two to trafficking for forced begging, and one to trafficking for slavery purposes, the document said. It added that there were 25 victims identified: 10 women, 8 girls, 1 boy, and 6 men. The various legal instruments in force in Cuba allow dealing with human trafficking and behaviors associated with it, such as pimping, pornography and child prostitution, in compliance with the Palermo Convention, its Protocols and other international instruments, it noted. Equal opportunities for all people, the implementation of policies and programs for the empowerment of women, free access to health and education services, and other opportunities contribute to controlling this scourge. During 2019, the island continued implementing the National Action Plan for the prevention and fight of human trafficking and the protection of victims (2017-2020). That plan is considered to be a fundamental tool in the coordinated action between the State and civil society organizations to deal with this crime, the authorities said. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Bolivia coup government suspends diplomatic relations with CubaSiguiente Cuba completes reform with appointment of mayors in municipalities También te puede interesar Cuba completes reform with appointment of mayors in municipalities Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Bolivia coup government suspends diplomatic relations with Cuba Hace 21 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba is open to hold talks with the US, restates Diaz-Canel Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty