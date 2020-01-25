Bolivia coup government suspends diplomatic relations with Cuba Hace 21 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Bolivia´s Acting Foreign Minister Yerko Núñez on Friday announced the suspension of diplomatic relations with Cuba. Núñez stated at a press conference that this decision was due to alleged ‘grievances’ of the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez against the Bolivia´s interim government. The de facto government headed by the self-proclaimed president Jeanine Áñez, since she usurped power in the context of the coup d’etat against Evo Morales, lashed out at Cuba, especially against the Cuban doctors working in that South American country. Despite the Cuban doctors took a flight back to the island, the Bolivia´s interim government continues attacking and criticizing their solidarity work which has benefited hundreds of thousands of Bolivian families, especially the humble ones, as Áñez did on January 22 at the opening ceremony to celebrate the foundation of the Plurinational State ‘Vulgar lies of the self-proclaimed coup president in #Bolivia. Another example of her servility to #EEUU. She should explain to the Bolivian people that after the Cuban doctors returned to the island, over 454,440 health care has been stopped’, the Cuban Foreign Minister live-tweeted. He added that ‘Two months without a Cuban medical brigade in #Bolivia is translated into nearly 1000 women who have not had specialized assistance in their deliveries and 5000 surgeries and over 2,700 ophthalmologic surgeries that have not been conducted. They are not just figures, they are human beings’. Meanwhile, a great number of Bolivian people, families, are crying out for the Cuban doctors´ presence in Bolivia, since to date the coup regime has no capacity to replace suspended health services since the departure of the Cuban medical brigade. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba is open to hold talks with the US, restates Diaz-CanelSiguiente Zero tolerance policy against human trafficking in Cuba También te puede interesar Cuba completes reform with appointment of mayors in municipalities Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Zero tolerance policy against human trafficking in Cuba Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba is open to hold talks with the US, restates Diaz-Canel Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty