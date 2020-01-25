Cuba completes reform with appointment of mayors in municipalities Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad With the designation of municipal mayors today, Cuba continues to materialize its Constitution, approved in 2019, regarding public administration reform. The mayors will be appointed by the Municipal Assemblies of the People’s Power of the whole country, as a final step to changes foreseen in the law of laws, which already led to the election of the president and vice president of the Republic, the prime minister and the governors and provincial vice governors. The new figure will play a decisive role for the direction, control and progress of executive-administrative activities of the locality. The Mayor will preside over the Municipal Administration Council; the one in charge, as defined in Article 201 of the Magna Carta, of satisfying, among others, the needs of the economy, health, welfare, educational, cultural, sports and recreation of the territory’s community. For the vice president of parliament, Ana Mari Machado, the changes, in addition to complying with the Magna Carta, ‘reinforce institutionality and foster a permanent bond with the people.’ In constitutional matters, the sixth transitory provision will be complied with which establishes that ‘the municipal assemblies of the Popular Power, within three months, designate, after the election of the provincial governors and vice governors, those who will occupy the positions of mayors’. Governors and vice governors were elected last Saturday by the majority vote of the municipal delegates and will assume their duties on February 8. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Zero tolerance policy against human trafficking in Cuba También te puede interesar Zero tolerance policy against human trafficking in Cuba Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Bolivia coup government suspends diplomatic relations with Cuba Hace 21 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba is open to hold talks with the US, restates Diaz-Canel Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty