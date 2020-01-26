Cuba Develops Offensive to Recover British Tourism Market (+Photos)
According to Hernandez, as part of the efforts to try to find a solution, the Mintur office in London and the Habanatour UK agency participated in the last 15 days in two fairs held in Manchester, Dublin and Madrid.
Between February and March we will also be at Destinations London, The Wedding Show and other events, he said.
The official explained that in all these scenarios are approaching travel agents, tour operators and people interested in knowing the characteristics of the destination Cuba, and ways to access it.
According to Hernandez, the Mintur office in the capital of the United Kingdom is holding talks with these airlines, and also with Cubana de Aviacion, to increase the capacity and frequency of their flights to the Caribbean Island.
Fuente: Prensa Latina.
