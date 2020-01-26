Cuba Develops Offensive to Recover British Tourism Market (+Photos)

The office of the Cuban Ministry of Tourism (Mintur) in the United Kingdom is today carrying out an aggressive offensive to recover the British market, affected by the bankruptcies of the tour operator Thomas Cook and The Holiday Place agency.

In statements to Prensa Latina, the representative of that entity in London, Joel Hernandez, said that the British public demands through social networks and in the specialized events in which Cuban officials participate that they find options to travel to the Caribbean island.

According to Hernandez, as part of the efforts to try to find a solution, the Mintur office in London and the Habanatour UK agency participated in the last 15 days in two fairs held in Manchester, Dublin and Madrid. Between February and March we will also be at Destinations London, The Wedding Show and other events, he said. The official explained that in all these scenarios are approaching travel agents, tour operators and people interested in knowing the characteristics of the destination Cuba, and ways to access it. According to Hernandez, the Mintur office in the capital of the United Kingdom is holding talks with these airlines, and also with Cubana de Aviacion, to increase the capacity and frequency of their flights to the Caribbean Island. Fuente: Prensa Latina. fny