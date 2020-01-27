Cuba’s advances in education highlighted in Djibouti Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Vice Minister of Education Dania Lopez described this Monday Cuba’s progress in that sector, on her speech on the first day of the 3rd International Summit on Balanced and Inclusive Education that ends on Wednesday. Lopez attributed the Cuban successes to the political will of the State and Government to include education as one of the Revolution’s priorities, allocating 24 percent of its budget to this sensitive sector. She also referred to Cuba’s efforts to enhance the average level of schooling that passed, first, from first to sixth grade and then to twelfth. The vice minister recalled that Cuba fulfilled the common commitments made in Dakar by guaranteeing early childhood care at 99.5 percent and having coverage at elementary and middle school levels close to one hundred percent. In her speech to the plenary with delegates from 35 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa and Asia, Lopez highlighted the benefits of the education system with Special Education that provides attention ‘in different modalities and all contexts’ to children, adolescents and young people from zero to 18 years and as an exception until 21. Lopez remarked in that sense that this assembly belongs to the group of those who ‘love and find, is an assembly of sculptors, builders, creators’. This three-day forum, arranged by the Presidency of Djibouti and the ERF, gives continuity to the meetings held in Geneva (2017) and Mexico (2018). Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba strongly rejects Bolivian authorities’ pretexts to suspend ties También te puede interesar Cuba strongly rejects Bolivian authorities’ pretexts to suspend ties Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Our America in these times Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba Develops Offensive to Recover British Tourism Market (+Photos) Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty