International meeting on contract law starts in Cuba

The 19th International Conference on Contract Law will begin here today, where experts from nearly a dozen countries will analyze the challenges of this subject in each socio-historic environment, reported the National Union of Cuban Jurists.

According to the organization, the Cuban Societies of Civil and Family Law, Commercial Law and Economic and Financial Law, convened this new edition that will be opened in the Aula Magna of the Havana University, and the rest of the sessions will be in the Havana’s International Conference Center.

The meeting -to be held from June 29th to 31st- will continue the space open to talk and reflection on the most specific controversies of Contract Law and the most pressing challenges imposed by the socio-historical environment of each reality.

The central theme of the conclave will be the qualification, interpretation and integration of the contract, emphasized the source.

According to the legal literature, a contract is an agreement of wills that creates or transmits rights and generates obligations to the parties that sign it.

It is a type of legal act involving two or more persons and is intended to create rights and generate obligations, and is governed by the principle of autonomy of will, according to which, it may be executed on any matter not prohibited.

Fuente: PL/imop