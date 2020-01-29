Cuba strengthens relations with overseas community Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The strengthening of relations between the Cuban community abroad and its country of origin is one of the main objectives of the upcoming 4th The Nation and Emigration Conference. At a meeting with Cubans living in Panama, one of the objectives of his visit to participate in the 5th Round of Talks on Migration, the general director for Consular Affairs and Cuban Residents Abroad at the Foreign Ministry, Ernesto Soberon, explained that the meeting will allow analyzing several aspects of common interest. In that regard, he mentioned the insistence by compatriots to participate in the country’s socioeconomic development, for which there is a will to seek internal and external solutions and mechanisms that will allow making that contribution viable. Prior to the event in Havana from April 8-10, meetings will be held at embassies and consulates so that the Cuban community in each country can express their concerns, opinions and suggestions. The diplomat referred to the need for Cuban residents abroad to show a more objective image of the Caribbean island, as opposed to the media campaigns that discredit the Revolution and satanize its work. Soberon noted the interest in uniting more compatriots in associations, which must become a mechanism to contribute to their reinsertion in the countries of destination, and pointed out that the consulates exist to assist and inform in case of any situation. The 4th The Nation and Emigration Conference will continue the process of regularization that the Cuban Government began in 1978 with its community settled outside national borders and that was followed by similar meetings in 1994 and 2004. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Marti was a preacher of a new Cuba, historian Eusebio Leal says También te puede interesar Marti was a preacher of a new Cuba, historian Eusebio Leal says Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad International meeting on contract law starts in Cuba Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cubans celebrate Jose Marti’s birthday in March of Torches Hace 8 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty