Marti was a preacher of a new Cuba, historian Eusebio Leal says Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Jose Martí was a preacher in the construction of a new nation, a superior human being such as Fidel Castro, Havana historian Eusebio Leal Spengler stated. During an interview broadcast on Cuban television on occasion of the 167th anniversary of Marti's birth, the intellectual spoke about the figure of the National Hero as a human being, politician, patriot, unconditional Cuban, misunderstood son of his time. Marti was a man without hatred, difficult to convince. A light that dazzled others and, according to poet Jose Lezama Lima, he is a mystery that accompanies us, the doctor in historic sciences said. Within the family, his ideals were misunderstood by his mother, who wrote him to get away from politics and journalism so she could find rest in her head, the researcher noted. Leal Spengler referred to the poet's relationship with Generals Maximo Gomez and Antonio Maceo during the necessary war, in which he played a key role when he created the Cuban Revolutionary Party and founded Patria newspaper. The academic also highlighted the Apostle's gifts as a speaker, a visible quality in his texts and the speeches 'Los pinos nuevos' (The New Pine Trees) and 'Con todos y para el bien de todos' (With All and For the Good of All). Jose Marti is in all the places of the island, all the values of the nation accompany him in the Santa Ifigenia cemetery. He is the symbol of Cuba, Leal Spengler said. He who sullies Marti, has lost the essence of man. The severity of the law must fall on that group of Cubans that represents the decay of being, he concluded. Fuente: PL/imop