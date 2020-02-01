A Cuban citizen sentenced for illegal trafficking of baseball players

A federal court in this city sentenced Tomas Velez, from Cuba, to four years and nine months in prison for operating a clandestine network that trafficked baseball players from Cuba to the United States, the press reported today.
A hard investigation conducted by the Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement determined that the accused belonged to a criminal organization -of at least five persons- that moved Cuban baseball players through Mexico, to enter U.S. territory so they can play in Major League Baseball (MLB).

The traffickers operated in Miami, Mexico, as well as the Dominican Republic and Haiti from 2013 to 2018, and the athletes agreed to pay the smugglers 20 percent of their future first MLB contract in exchange for their services.

Arrested last June, Velez, 45, pleaded guilty to the crimes and acknowledged that he received money from the migrants.

An operation led by the Mexican Navy and the State Preventive Police allowed the Cuban to be arrested at the Mar Azul restaurant in Puerto Juarez.

