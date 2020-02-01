Cuba’s telecom company makes new resolutions in 2020 Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s Telecommunications Company ETECSA plans to activate 200,000 mobile lines and 634,000 new mobile internet connections in 2020, in line with the country’s economic and social development resolutions. This was assured by ETECSA’s president Mayra Arevich during the last check of the computerization program of the society, headed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, reports the newspaper Granma. Arevich explained that the cell phone network on Cuba is currently supporting over six million active lines, 70 percent of which are made through smart phones. At the end of 2019, over 143,000 homes were connected to the Internet through the Nauta Hogar network, a figure that represents a growth of over 73,000 customers compared to 2018. She set out that this year they will work on expanding the capacity and coverage of 4G technology and will benefit about 20,000 families with the installation of Internet in their homes. During the meeting, the strategy defined by the Ministry of Communications for importing computer equipment was also analyzed, notes the daily. On this issue, the need to make optimal use of financial resources was agreed, giving the national industry as much participation as possible. The Cuban president insisted that the priority should be on the productions of the domestic industry, and cited as an example the laptop assembled in Cuba, ‘Gedeme’ brand, which has proven quality and usability. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban president aims at sensitivity to solve problemsSiguiente Council of Ministers of Cuba readies plan to face coronavirus También te puede interesar Council of Ministers of Cuba readies plan to face coronavirus Hace 6 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban president aims at sensitivity to solve problems Hace 14 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad A Cuban citizen sentenced for illegal trafficking of baseball players Hace 14 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty