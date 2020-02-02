Cuba and China sign academic collaboration agreement

Cuba’s Higher Institute of Art (ISA) and the Hebei University of International Studies signed an academic collaboration agreement on Friday in Havana that will strengthen ties between Cuba and China.

The rector of the Hebei University of International Studies, Sun Jianzhong, and other directors visited the headquarters of the Cuban cultural entity where the agreement was signed that establishes the participation and development of research activities between both institutions, informed ISA on Twitter.

The professors noted the high level of training at ISA, the main center for higher artistic education in Cuba, which houses the various specialties of music, visual arts, dance, theater, audiovisual communication and heritage conservation.

During his tour of the most outstanding architectural complex of the revolutionary period, the official exchanged with ISA’s teaching staff and students, who have awarded the honorary degree to important personalities of national and foreign culture.

Currently, the Chinese institution maintains academic links with the University of Havana and the University of Camagüey in the field of artificial intelligence and the teaching of Spanish as a foreign language in China.

