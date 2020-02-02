Cuban finance minister calls to strengthen accounting, price control

Finance and Prices Minister Meisi Bolaños called to strengthen financial accounting and control over abusive prices of agricultural products and those charged by private carriers.

On Thursday’s Round Table TV program, which gave continuity to the issue of the state budget addressed on Wednesday, the minister emphasized the need to guarantee better quality in accounting, and price control from science.

She also pointed out the importance of overcoming, with greater production, the challenge to increase the supply to markets in order to help stability and decrease prices.

Accounting in Cuba has been gaining ground to avoid economic indisciplines, she said.

In the first segment of Thursday’s program, the minister addressed the importance of the municipal budget and its disaggregation, in order to contribute to local development, with the creation of new works and services.

Fuente: Radio Reloj.

fny