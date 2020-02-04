Cuban governors to take office on February 8

The governors and vice governors elected in Cuba recently will take office on February 8, when the People’s Power Provincial Councils will be established, the Council of State announced.

Authorities informed in a press release read on the TV news on Monday night that on that day, the People’s Power Provincial Assemblies will cease to exist, after the appointment of intendants by the People’s Power Municipal Assemblies.

The Constitution establishes that each province will be ruled by a People’s Power Provincial Government made up of a Governor and a Provincial Council (including the Vice Governor), the Presidents and Vice Presidents of the Municipal Assemblies, and the Intendants.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny