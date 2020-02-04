Cuba’s President recalls Second Declaration of Havana Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez recalled this Tuesday the transcendental words of the historical leader of the Revolution Fidel Castro, 58 years ago, in response to the US maneuvers against the country. In his message, Diaz Canel stressed the importance on 58 years later ‘Cuba is resisting and growing against the US blockade. Our response is resistance, struggle and emancipation.’ A day like today in 1962, in the Square of Revolution, in Havana, Fidel Castro informed the country about the maneuvers of the US government and Latin American allies to expel Cuba from the Organization of American States (OAS). Known in history as the Second Declaration of Havana, he explained that the goal of ‘this General Assembly’ was ‘to give a full response to the maneuver, to the plot of our enemies in Punta del Este’, the Uruguayan resort where the anti Cuban conspiracy meeting was held. The Second Declaration of Havana acclaimed and approved by what Fidel called ‘General Assembly of the People’, patented the decision of the Cuban government to continue resisting the US aggressions and build a fairer society for all Cubans. Fuente: Prensa Latina. fny Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban governors to take office on February 8 También te puede interesar Cuban governors to take office on February 8 Hace 7 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez meets Mexican Senator Beatriz Paredes Hace 8 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba and China sign academic collaboration agreement Hace 3 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty