Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez meets Mexican Senator Beatriz Paredes

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, welcomed on Monday Mexican Senator, Beatriz Paredes Rangel, who is visiting Cuba, on the occasion of her participation in the 36th General Assembly of the Caribbean Association of National Telecommunications Organizations (CANTO).

Cubaminrex website informed that during the meeting, both parties confirmed the excellent state of bilateral relations and highlighted the historical bonds of friendship and cooperation that join the two nations.

The Cuban Foreign Minister thanked Mexico for its unwavering support to Cuba’s struggle against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, and ratified the willingness to continue deepening the economic and commercial ties between the two countries.

The distinguished visitor was accompanied by Miguel Ignacio Díaz Reynoso, Mexico’s Ambassador to Cuba.

Fuente: Radio Habana Cuba.

fny