Cubans remember Camilo Cienfuegos

Cubans on Thursday remember the 88th anniversary of the birth of Commander Camilo Cienfuegos, one of the promoters of the 1959 revolutionary process and known as the “Hero of Yaguajay” and “The Lord of the Vanguard”.

His thick beard, wide-brimmed hat and smile always characterized the charismatic guerrilla leader.

Camilo was born on February 6, 1932, in Havana’s Lawton neighborhood. Since early age, he had to work to contribute to the economic support of the family.

During his youth, he actively joined the fight against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista, who took power after a March 10, 1952 coup.

After the triumph of the Revolution, Camilo Cienfuegos held important military positions. However, his death in a plane crash, on October 28, 1959, when he was returning from the Cuban province of Camaguey to Havana, truncated a promising future.

Fidel himself would say that “men such as Camilo Cienfuegos emerged from the people and lived for the people”.