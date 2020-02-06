Sri Lanka highlights Cuban President’s message for National Day

Sri Lanka highlights Cuban President's message for National Day. Foto: PL.
The message from Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel to his Sri Lankan counterpart Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary the proclamation of the independence of this South Asian nation was highlighted on Thursday in Colombo.
Diaz-Canel urged in his letter to expand the friendship and cooperation relations with Sri Lanka, after congratulating his Sri Lankan counterpart Rajapaksa for the national anniversary, Daily News digital edition reflected.
Sri Lanka was the first Asian country to recognize the Cuban Revolution. Both countries established relations in July 1959, the website stated.
Cuba and Sri Lanka have relations, especially in the education, health, culture and sports sectors, Daily News noted.
Fuente: Prensa Latina.
