Cambodia thanks Cuba’s health support

The Minister of Health of Cambodia, Man Bunheng, thanked the Ambassador of Cuba, Liurka Rodriguez, for Cuba’s support in the topic of health, and spoke for the cooperation and friendship between both countries.

Bunheng reminded of the work of the Cuban doctors in the 80s and 90s, when Cambodia was recovering from a heavy war and lacked personnel and resources to tend to the needs of its population.

He stressed that to help Cambodia to overcome this situation Cuba also offered totally free scholarships to Cambodian youngsters who went on to become doctors.

He also reminded of his visits to Havana, during which he got acquainted first-hand with the Cuban health system and the work of the Lantin-American School of Medicine, which it called a stronghold of collaboration and friendship with the peoples.

Rodriguez expressed Cuba’s will to continue cooperating with the Kingdom of Cambodia in that and other fields, and reminded that in April 15thit would the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the countries.