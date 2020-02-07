Cuba as a tourist destination arouses interest in Belgian fair

Cuba as a tourist Destination arouses broad interest in the Belgian public attending the Salon des Vacances Fair 2020, members of the island’s delegation, guest of honor to the fair, said in Brussels on Friday.

During these first two days of the event, we have seen that there is a demand in the local market, as of the interest of people in learning the Cuban cultural wealth, Ministry of Tourism commercial director Michel Bernal, leading the delegation, told Prensa Latina.

According to the manager, not only the professionals of the sector, tour operators and travel agencies, but also the public in general, are expressing interest in the circuits and routes in Cuba, a way to get in touch with its culture, history, heritage and natural beauty.

Belgian tourists also seek to close their stay enjoying our Caribbean beaches, he stressed.

For his part, Carlos Alberto Rivera, representative in the forum of CUBATUR travel agency, commented that the reception of the participants to Cuba as a tourist Destination exceeds any expectations.

For a first time, Cuba is chosen as a guest of honor at the Salon des Vacances Fair, an annual event that holds its 62th edition, and receives about 100,000 visitors.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny