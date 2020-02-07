Cuba’s President Reiterates Support for China in Fight against Coronavirus

Hace 21 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Cuba’s President Reiterates Support for China in Fight against Coronavirus . Foto: PL.

The President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez reiterated through his official Twitter account the support of the island to the Chinese people in their fight against coronavirus.

Also, the Cuban President praised the drug Interferon Alfa 2B recombinant, produced in Cuba, used in the confrontation with this virus that has caused more than 560 people dead, most in China.

Diaz-Canel wrote on Twitter, “Interferon alpha 2B: The Cuban drug used in China against coronavirus. Our support to the Chinese government and people in their efforts to fight coronavirus.”

The Chinese-Cuban plant, based in the Asian country, produces since the first day of the Lunar New Year the Interferon alpha with the use of Cuban technology, and the Chinese Health Commission has selected that product from those used against coronavirus.

Fuente: Radio Reloj.

fny

Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Cambodia thanks Cuba’s health support

Hace 28 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Cuba as a tourist destination arouses interest in Belgian fair

Hace 31 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Sri Lanka highlights Cuban President’s message for National Day

Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *