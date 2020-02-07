International Book Fair 2020 opens in Cuba

Upon opening the fair on Thursday, in the presence of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, Juan Rodriguez, top executive of the fair’s organizing committee, confirmed that more than 4,000 titles and more than four million books will be on sale during the event.

According to the current president of the Cuban Book Institute, the holding of the IBF is a sign that Cuba will never give up despite the tightening of the US-imposed economic, commercial and financial blockade on the island over 50 years ago.

He also noticed the coherence with the ideas of the Cuban Revolution leader, Fidel Castro, who established this kind of event and guided an editorial policy in terms of benefiting the people by having access to the best literature created by man.

About 300 publishers and guests from more than 40 countries are participating this year in the Havana fair, one of the most important literary events organized in Cuba.

In general, the IBF will conclude on April 12, in eastern Santiago de Cuba province and the opening ceremony took place at San Carlos de la Cabaña Fortress, the main venue for the cultural event. For his part, Truong Thi Mai, a member of the Political Bureau and the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Central Committee, thanked the Cuban government for the privilege of choosing her nation in 2020 as the IBF’s guest of honor.

Esteban Lazo, president of Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power; Deputy Prime Minister Roberto Morales; Culture Minister Alpidio Alonso; among several leaders and members of the diplomatic staff, as well as the Vietnamese delegation, also attended the opening ceremony of IBF.

