Cuban President met with relatives of kidnapped doctor Hace 46 min Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met here today with relatives of doctors Landy Rodriguez who was kidnapped in Kenya last April. The Head of State expressed the government's will to keep working for his safe return to the country. 'The Cuban Revolution never abandons its children,' the President tweeted. Landy Rodríguez was kidnapped together with his colleague Assel Herrera Correa last April 12, while they were going in a vehicle to the Mandera hospital, close to the border with Somalia, when armed men stopped the land rover killed their guard a took them to a Somalian town. Fuente: PL/imop