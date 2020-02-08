Diaz-Canel attends inauguration of Cuban governors

The President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel, attended on Saturday the inauguration of Alberto Lopez and Mixalis Yanet Sanchez as governor and vice governor, respectively, of Villa Clara, an island central province.
The president arrived early Saturday in his hometown of Santa Clara, the provincial capital, from which he was elected as a representative to the National Assembly of People’s Power in 2018.

Diaz-Canel presided over the inauguration in a solemn ceremony at the headquarters of the Provincial Assembly, with the participation of, among others, government officials from the 13 municipalities of Villa Clara and district delegates.

With Saturday’s inauguration of provincial governors, deputy governors and municipal mayors, Cuba is putting into practice the Constitution enacted in 2019, regarding reforms of public administration.

