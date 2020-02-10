China reports more recoveries and less coronavirus infections Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The National Health Commission in China reported today that 2,649 people recovered from the coronavirus and the number of infections outside Hubei Province and its capital Wuhan, fell. Mi Feng, spokesman for that body, said at a press conference that more patients are being discharged after recovering from pneumonia and other symptoms of this respiratory condition. He also spoke about the remarkable fall for six days and 42 percent of new cases especially outside Hubei, and cited yesterday as an example, when 509 cases were reported, while the previous Monday, 890 new people were infected. He also said this reduction shows the effectiveness of the prevention and control mechanism adopted at national and local level. In the past week, statistics began to show that even when the numbers of fatalities and infections are high, there is a downward trend in both rates, since there are fewer people diagnosed, who die or have a fever every day. But without relying on these data, the State continues taking dramatic actions to contain the coronavirus 2019-nCoV, prevent and control it, as it needs to normalize work in factories and companies to avoid a negative effect on the economy. In addition, it needs to increase quality production of face masks and other medical supplies, because the country is about to face a deficit due to the high demand in recent weeks from both hospitals and the population. The authorities are planning incentives such as tax reductions, granting of credit to the sectors involved in the battle against the coronavirus, as well as the issuance of bonds to help small and medium-sized businesses maintain liquidity and overcome the economic effects of this epidemiological situation . This epidemic affects the entire Chinese territory, but its focus remains in Wuhan, which required the mobilization of more than 11,000 doctors, large tons of supplies to fight it, the construction of new hospitals and the use of public places to deal with mild, urgent cases and clinical exams. The coronavirus has caused at least 812 deaths and 37,251 infections. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior The United States government’s genocide targets the people of CubaSiguiente President evaluates progress of Cuban educational program También te puede interesar President evaluates progress of Cuban educational program Hace 2 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The United States government’s genocide targets the people of Cuba Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Caravan in Miami defends right to travel to Cuba Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty