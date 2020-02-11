Cardinal Dolan on pastoral visit to the University of Havana Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, on Tuesday visited the University of Havana (UH), to pay tribute to Father Felix Varela´s remains. Dolan, welcomed by the first Vice-Chancellor of the UH, Dionisio Zaldivar, was informed about the history of Felix Varela Center, its links with the Cuban history and society, as well as its mission. The US cardinal Timothy Dolan told the press he was invited to visit Cuba by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, with whom he met in New York, in October 2018; and also by the Conference of Catholic Bishops of Cuba. Dolan affirmed ‘it is a solidarity visit to the Cuban people. We see a good people, a beautiful sky and city.’ In the UH main lecture hall, where Pope John Paul II spoke in 1998, Cardinal Dolan paid tribute to Father Felix Varela (1788-1853), a teacher, writer, philosopher and politician, whom he described as an educator of values and a man of faith. On the other hand, the New York Bishop, Monsignor Octavio Cisneros, evoked Varela’s devotion to sick people, needy people and immigrants during his stay in New York. The Cuban Catholic Church advocates the canonization of Father Felix Varela and has taken all necessary steps before the Vatican to do so. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Diaz-Canel chairs inauguration of University 2020 Congress in Cuba También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel chairs inauguration of University 2020 Congress in Cuba Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba advocates responsible motherhood and fatherhood Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President evaluates progress of Cuban educational program Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty