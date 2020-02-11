Cuba advocates responsible motherhood and fatherhood Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba advocates responsible and authoritative motherhood and fatherhood for an educational process in which the family grows within healthy and autonomous limits, said Tuesday directors of the National Center for Sex Education (Cenesex). With this objective, the seventh edition of the Maternity and Paternity Days, equal in rights and responsibilities, will be held from February 14 to June 17 of this year, informed in press conference Cenesex director Mariela Castro Espin. The day aims to achieve a critical look at the current patterns of conduct and upbringing of children, adolescents and young people in order to channel the formation of new generations without authoritarian patterns, with particularities but with general criteria. It is a question, explained Castro Espin, of tackling the processes of motherhood and fatherhood from the point of view of co-responsibility in caring for the full and safe development of children, within the framework of building a socialist, prosperous and sustainable society. CENESEX, she said, promotes these moments of reflection in order to socialize good practices and emphasize the meaning for society that parents should prepare themselves, even before conception, with the purpose of adequately exercising their rights and obligations, as well as the exercise of authority in a healthy growth. As in previous days, Cuban State institutions and international non-governmental organizations will participate, with the support of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), in an initiative that seeks to raise awareness of the need to raise children with love, pleasure, responsibility and the individual rights of each human being. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior President evaluates progress of Cuban educational programSiguiente Diaz-Canel chairs inauguration of University 2020 Congress in Cuba También te puede interesar Cardinal Dolan on pastoral visit to the University of Havana Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel chairs inauguration of University 2020 Congress in Cuba Hace 5 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President evaluates progress of Cuban educational program Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty