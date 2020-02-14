Diaz-Canel visits cement factory in Cienfuegos province Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz Canel toured on Thursday ‘Cementos Cienfuegos S.A.’ enterprise as part of his second government visit to the central Cienfuegos province. During his encounter with the industry’s directors, the president was interested in cement production by using discarded tires, an option benefitting the environment. The company produced 720,000 tons and exported 18 percent of it, according to the Presidency’s website. Diaz-Canel also reportedly went to Carlos M. de Cespedes thermoelectric plant, which is efficiently exploited by its workers. As part of his stay in the territory, the leader visited productive units in the municipalities of Cumanayagua and Aguada de Pasajeros, as well. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero reviewed his activity on Twitter, rendered account for his meeting with workers of the Perlavision call center and the provincial pediatric hospital, including patients and their caregivers. Besides, Marrero toured Galindo’s fish farm and the ’26 de Julio’ cooperative of agricultural production, a byword for local enhancement, and ‘Cereales Cienfuegos’ grassroots enterprise unit, which produces 42 percent of flowers demanded by the country. Likewise, he stopped by ‘Horquita’ agricultural company in Cienfuegos, which he considered a reference in food production for the people. Education Minister Ena Elsa Velazquez announced that Vice President Salvador Valdes went to Vilma Espin School for autistic children. Visiting Cienfuegos is the fourth governmental tour of provinces since the beginning of 2020; the first visited was Las Tunas, followed by Sancti Spiritus ? in the center of the country, and Artemisa ? in the west. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Book on Cuban doctors in the fight against EbolaSiguiente Cuban president congratulates cultural Project “La Colmenita” También te puede interesar Cuban president congratulates cultural Project “La Colmenita” Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Book on Cuban doctors in the fight against Ebola Hace 2 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cardinal Dolan on pastoral visit to the University of Havana Hace 3 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty