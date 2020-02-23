The Economy Plan demands rigor and discipline, urges Cuban President Hace 8 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel stressed that the implementation of the National Economy Plan requires ‘rigor, discipline and control’. Cuban media highlight on Saturday results of a meeting of the Council of Ministers, in which Diaz-Canel pointed out that in carrying out this vital task ‘we cannot admit any non-compliance with the excuse of fuel shortage.’ He warned that the shortage might continue, ‘so we have to think on ways and how we are going to comply.’ He further stressed this is a challenge for all who lead. Despite the escalation of the U.S. administration hostility and its stubbornness on cutting the fuel supply to the island, the Cuban economy has behaved acceptably so far this year, the President said. On the economy issue, Deputy Prime Minister Alejandro Gil Fernandez reported that in January exports grew compared to the same period last year, with tobacco and lobster standing out among the best performing export items. He noted that during the first 30 days of the year there were 393,768 foreign arrivals, for 99.5 percent of the expected figure, and national tourism reached 106.7 percent. Among other data, the Deputy Prime Minister added that during the first month of the year, 1,629 houses were built, starting the second year of the Housing Policy implementation, following the fulfillment of the first year plan. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuban President highlights IV Conference The Nation and EmigrationSiguiente Costa Ricans condemn increased US aggressiveness against Cuba También te puede interesar Cuba commemorates the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Red Hace 8 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Costa Ricans condemn increased US aggressiveness against Cuba Hace 8 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President highlights IV Conference The Nation and Emigration Hace 3 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty