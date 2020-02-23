Cuba commemorates the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Red Hace 8 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Red Army, ‘Day of the Defenders of the Fatherland’, was commemorated today in the Mausoleum of the Soviet Internationalist Soldier outside in Havana. The political act and military ceremony was chaired by Army Corps General Álvaro López Miera, first vice minister and chief of the General Staff of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR). There were also high representatives of the embassies of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, members of the accredited military diplomatic corps on the island and officials of Cuban institutions. Rear Admiral Carlos Duque, head of Directorate in the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces, recalled that there was not a single victory in the early years of the October Socialist Revolution that was not linked to the nascent Red Army. He said that the historic legacy and combative experiences of the Soviet army also reached the island, multiplying the rebellion of the Cubans in defense of the homeland and the independence of the nation. He stressed that today the collaboration between the armed forces of Cuba and Russia is strengthened and new paths open in the consolidation of bilateral cooperation. For his part, Colonel Dmitry Gavrilchik, military attaché of Belarus, said that this February 23 will also commemorate 42 years of the inauguration in Cuba of the Mausoleum of the Soviet Internationalist Soldier. Gavrilchik explained that this is a day of remembrance of all the heroes of the Red Army and all the Soviets who gave their lives for the freedom and independence of the homeland. The Belarusian military attaché in Cuba warned that lately there have been attempts to misrepresent major aspects about the role of the Soviet army in the history of the war from 1941 to 1945 against the Nazi forces. He stressed that this year will be the 75th anniversary of the triumph over fascism and nothing and no one can undermine the value and role of the heroic Red Army in the great victory over fascist Germany. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Costa Ricans condemn increased US aggressiveness against Cuba También te puede interesar Costa Ricans condemn increased US aggressiveness against Cuba Hace 8 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Economy Plan demands rigor and discipline, urges Cuban President Hace 8 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President highlights IV Conference The Nation and Emigration Hace 3 días Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty