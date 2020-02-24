Cuba denounces US attack on its medical cooperation at WHO Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Monday denounced at a meeting with the general director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the United States’ efforts to sabotage Cuba’s medical cooperation. At the meeting, held in the framework of the high-level segment of the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council, being held in this city, Rodriguez noted that Washington’s aggressiveness in the sector deprives millions of human beings in the world of receiving high-quality medical care. Cuba currently has nearly 30,000 doctors and healthcare professionals in 65 countries in several continents, despite the crusade by the administration of President Donald Trump to hinder their humanitarian work. Smear campaigns and pressure on the receiving countries have been part of Washington’s arsenal over the past two years against Cuba’s medical collaboration, Rodriguez told Ghebreyesus. During the meeting, the two parties highlighted the ties between Cuba and the WHO, and their will to strengthen them. Rodriguez arrived on Sunday in Geneva, where his busy agenda includes speeches at the Human Rights Council. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba commemorates the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the RedSiguiente President of Cuba extolls José Martí on national date También te puede interesar Cuban Foreign Minister in Geneva for Human Rights Council Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel stresses the role of youngsters in Cuba’s finances Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President of Cuba extolls José Martí on national date Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty