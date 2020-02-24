Cuban Foreign Minister in Geneva for Human Rights Council Hace 3 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez is here today to participate in the high-level segment of the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council. Regarding the meeting starting today at the Geneva headquarters of the United Nations, he said the island will reiterate its commitment to human rights and reject the political manipulation of the issue. ‘Cuba will ratify its commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights for all; no selectivity, no political manipulation, no double standards’, the head diplomat posted on his Twitter account, presiding the delegation of the largest of the Antilles to the event scheduled to end Friday. It is expected that in the session of the 47 member states council, the minister will denounce the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on his country, a fence that hinders the development of the Caribbean nation and creates difficulties in the daily life of its inhabitants . According to the Foreign Ministry, Rodriguez will speak before the Council and the Conference on Disarmament, and will hold meetings with senior UN officials. Likewise, he will dialogue with heads of delegations attending the event and carry out other activities. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Diaz-Canel stresses the role of youngsters in Cuba’s finances También te puede interesar Diaz-Canel stresses the role of youngsters in Cuba’s finances Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad President of Cuba extolls José Martí on national date Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba denounces US attack on its medical cooperation at WHO Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty