Havana will have its first canopy Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Havana will soon have its first canopy, which is currently being installed at the National Botanic Garden (JBN), in the outskirts of the city. It will be one of the longest in the country and will combine nature, adventure and knowledge tourism. The president of the Cuban Botany Society Alejandro Palmarola told the Cuban News Agency (ACN) that it will be a kilometer-and-a-half-long and its inauguration is scheduled for March. It will be one of the novelties of the JBN, where nature tourism is encouraged, including guided tours on electric bicycles to directly appreciate the 550-hectare garden with more than three thousand Cuban and tropical species. The National Botanical Garden is an educational, scientific and recreational institution, founded in the late 1960s and inaugurated in 1984, and the rector of the national network of botanical gardens. Fuente": PL/imop