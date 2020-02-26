Cuba announces candidacy for Human Rights Council 2021-2023 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez announced this Tuesday Cuba’s candidacy for the Human Rights Council in the 2021-2023 period. In his speech of the high-level segment of the 43rd Session of the Council, Rodriguez reiterated the support of Cuba to the body of 47 member States, which are elected by the UN General Assembly from an equitable geographical distribution. ‘I can assure you that Cuba will continue conducting in this forum with its own constructive voice, with its experience of a developing country, defender of dialogue and cooperation, contrary to punitive approaches and selectivity, and in favor of all human rights for all’, he stressed. The foreign minister warned in his speech at the Geneva Palace of Nations that after 75 years of the heinous nuclear bombings against Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the defeat of fascism, the defense of multilateralism, International Law and the UN Charter kept full validity. Created in 2006 to replace the Human Rights Commission, criticized for manipulation and double standards against the countries of the South, the Council has members who serve for a term of three years and are not eligible for immediate re-election after two consecutive terms. Cuba is a founding member of the specialized body, which it integrated into two consecutive periods until December 2012 and then in the 2014-2016 and 2017-2019 stages, despite the US pressures and maneuvers to prevent it. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Havana will have its first canopySiguiente Cuba aplies initiatives for surveillance and control of coronavirus También te puede interesar Cuba aplies initiatives for surveillance and control of coronavirus Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Havana will have its first canopy Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel recalls constitutional referendum day in Cuba Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty