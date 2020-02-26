Cuba aplies initiatives for surveillance and control of coronavirus Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba will soon make available to health professionals and the population an application that can be activated from mobile phones with updated information on COVID-19, which today affects 37 countries. The initiative is part of the actions for a strict epidemiological surveillance and sanitary control, which keeps the island within and at its borders before the risk of entry of that disease, whose outbreak originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, at the end of last year. This application will be available on the Infomed web site, the network of the Cuban health system, which will offer immediate information about the new global outbreak of this respiratory virus. Authorities of the Ministry of Health (Minsap) confirmed that the largest island in the Caribbean does not register suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, to which the implementation of a plan directed by that agency and the Civil Defense has contributed, with the participation of others National institutions Such actions include having the specific diagnosis at the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine, in the face of an epidemic that already recorded in China two thousand 663 deaths and 77 thousand 658 patients affected. Dr. Francisco Durán García, national director of epidemiology at Minsap, explained that people who come from China, Japan and South Korea and have specific symptoms of the coronavirus have a specific diagnosis, but without isolation. He clarified that, in particular, travelers arriving from the Asian giant pass through the scanner and the digital thermometer, and even if they do not have a fever or other symptom, they are informed to the primary health care instances of their community to keep watch. For such controls have been trained workers of Health, Tourism and the General Customs of the Republic, so that they know how to act, what measures to adopt, how to take care of and protect others. Internationally there are more than two thousand 600 dead and 80 thousand contagions, mostly in China, which shows its extraordinary transmission capacity, but the truth is that it does not have a high lethality rate, that is, the coronavirus kills very few people were infected. The World Health Organization reported that the lethality rate is between two and four percent in Wuhan, and about 0.7 percent outside that Chinese city. Fuente: PL/imop Compartir... Continuar Leyendo Anterior Cuba announces candidacy for Human Rights Council 2021-2023 También te puede interesar Cuba announces candidacy for Human Rights Council 2021-2023 Hace 4 horas Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Havana will have its first canopy Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel recalls constitutional referendum day in Cuba Hace 1 día Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja un comentario Cancelar respuesta Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Current ye@r * Leave this field empty